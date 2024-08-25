Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TNK. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 76.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $55.72 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.63. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of -0.28.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.13). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 36.04% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $296.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Teekay Tankers from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

