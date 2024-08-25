Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VOO opened at $516.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $503.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.09. The company has a market cap of $468.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

