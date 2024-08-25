Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,077,134 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,676,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,077,134 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Alphabet worth $2,491,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,874,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,144,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $15,441,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,757 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,316,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,412,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,344,778,000 after buying an additional 597,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,823,893. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

GOOGL stock opened at $165.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

