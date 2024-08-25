Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,900 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,794 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 965.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,212,000 after purchasing an additional 860,244 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,463,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 533,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $276,648.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,139.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $3,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,773.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $276,648.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,139.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,748. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CPRX opened at $20.32 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.70.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
