Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,889 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 78.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,889 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,255,000 after buying an additional 216,849 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,565,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,067,000 after acquiring an additional 52,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,982,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TOL opened at $148.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.00 and its 200-day moving average is $121.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $148.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TOL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

