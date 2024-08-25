Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,981 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 68.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $140.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,277.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day moving average is $132.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $173.25.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 37,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,003,749.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRPT. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.