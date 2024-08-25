Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,014 Shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Net Lease Office Properties worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLOP. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter worth $2,671,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Net Lease Office Properties during the first quarter valued at about $2,802,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the first quarter worth about $2,599,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,531,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Net Lease Office Properties in the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NLOP opened at $30.22 on Friday. Net Lease Office Properties has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04.

About Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

