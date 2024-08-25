Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $495,000 Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.59.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.