Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,737,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,883 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,203,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,398,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 9.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,673,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,117,000 after acquiring an additional 692,492 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 20.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,140,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,839,000 after acquiring an additional 700,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 18.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,176,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,966,000 after acquiring an additional 498,359 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Halley E. Gilbert sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at $410,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Halley E. Gilbert sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at $410,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $120,124.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,766 shares of company stock worth $6,282,071 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 1.5 %

Vaxcyte stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $87.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.33.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

