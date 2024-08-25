Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,904,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,081,000 after purchasing an additional 275,875 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,387,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,089,000 after buying an additional 876,452 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 82.3% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 571,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after buying an additional 258,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sunoco by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,419,000 after acquiring an additional 219,482 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Sunoco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 437,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sunoco

In related news, EVP Austin Harkness acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,541.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Sunoco Stock Performance

NYSE:SUN opened at $54.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $64.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $2.62. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.8756 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.95%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

