Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 99.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231,122 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,509,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,048,000 after buying an additional 166,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,517,000 after buying an additional 1,856,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.19. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $63.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

