Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2,247.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE FLO opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 162.71%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Articles

