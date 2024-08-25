Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,412 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 31,316 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 460.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period.

PBR stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBR. UBS Group cut their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

