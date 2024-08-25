Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,323,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,619,000 after purchasing an additional 250,740 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $54.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.39. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.587 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 60.10%.

Separately, Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLF

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.