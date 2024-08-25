Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.23

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 2618767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. Sunrun’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 9,045 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $181,261.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 334,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,610.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $605,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,344,383 shares in the company, valued at $16,280,478.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $181,261.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 334,761 shares in the company, valued at $6,708,610.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,918 shares of company stock worth $4,352,381. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 883.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

