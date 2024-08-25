Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.89.

SGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Surge Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Surge Energy stock opened at C$6.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.06. The stock has a market cap of C$677.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.58. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.89 and a 1-year high of C$9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$173.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.40 million. Surge Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 0.8567807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

About Surge Energy

(Get Free Report

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

