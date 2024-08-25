Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.71. 1,580,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,749,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 2.30.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. Sweetgreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 9,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $317,199.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,684 shares in the company, valued at $12,347,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 9,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $317,199.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,347,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $4,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,577 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,557 in the last three months. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 6.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,326,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,516,000 after purchasing an additional 721,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,420,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,713,000 after buying an additional 70,395 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,028,000 after buying an additional 1,878,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,763,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after buying an additional 39,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 490,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

