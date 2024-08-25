Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.93 and last traded at $24.34. 268,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,493,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Symbotic Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.33 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $341,654.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at $890,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $81,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $341,654.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,703. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,660,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 345,386 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 690,900 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 191.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,281,000 after purchasing an additional 509,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Symbotic by 8.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 668,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after buying an additional 51,712 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

