Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNDX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SNDX opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.94. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue was up 3499999990.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Keith A. Goldan acquired 1,250 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,037.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,038.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 432,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

