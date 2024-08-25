Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $1,272,143,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $1,051,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 91.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,350,000 after buying an additional 1,001,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Synopsys by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,892,000 after buying an additional 818,485 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.09.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $897,069.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $897,069.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total value of $17,167,450.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,177,544.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,830 shares of company stock valued at $42,643,721 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $539.39 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.14 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $570.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.56.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

