T Christopher Uchida Sells 1,750 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,750 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $164,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $91,300.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $80,320.00.

PLMR stock opened at $99.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.99. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.31.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 52,659 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Palomar by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Palomar by 1,940.6% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Palomar by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLMR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

