T L. Arnold, Jr. Sells 4,667 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) insider T L. Arnold, Jr. sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $157,324.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,226.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Southside Bancshares Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $115.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 54.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 447.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 57.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 48.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hovde Group upped their price target on Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBSI

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.