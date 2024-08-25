Tactive Advisors LLC Buys 4,222 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tactive Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 177.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.5% of Tactive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tactive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 17,621 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,841 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,029,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $763,108,000 after acquiring an additional 29,925 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 31,864 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.72.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $416.79 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

