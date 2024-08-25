TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.30.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TAL
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TAL Education Group Trading Up 0.5 %
TAL Education Group stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -863.00 and a beta of 0.01.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $414.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TAL Education Group
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.