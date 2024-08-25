TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 1,375.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 569.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -863.00 and a beta of 0.01.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $414.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

