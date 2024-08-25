Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 141.6% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $44.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.