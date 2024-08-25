Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,243,000 after purchasing an additional 649,230 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 57,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 31,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 36.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,816,000 after acquiring an additional 98,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $118,440.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at $149,347,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $1,928,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197,057 shares in the company, valued at $149,949,140.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $5,966,317. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $68.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $69.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

