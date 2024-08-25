TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in TC Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 7,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

TC Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

TRP stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $45.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 143.30%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.