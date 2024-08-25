TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

FTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of FTI opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.52. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 66,518 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

