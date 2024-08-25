TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 35,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 122,163 shares.The stock last traded at $25.74 and had previously closed at $25.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTGT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

TechTarget Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.07.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

