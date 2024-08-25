Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.67

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$44.67 and last traded at C$44.44, with a volume of 2344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.55.

TCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Tecsys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$660.38 million, a P/E ratio of 342.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.30.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$43.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.57 million. Tecsys had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.5909091 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is 246.15%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

