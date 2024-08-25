Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.59

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.59 and last traded at C$8.59, with a volume of 60083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.17.

Tenaz Energy Stock Up 5.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Andrew Rollins purchased 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,469.70. In other news, Director Mark Andrew Rollins purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.59 per share, with a total value of C$161,469.70. Also, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.99 per share, with a total value of C$699,000.00. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

