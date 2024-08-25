Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Position Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $78,254,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,087,000 after acquiring an additional 877,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,947,000 after purchasing an additional 790,684 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $44,412,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,265.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 468,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,208,000 after buying an additional 433,877 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $1,453,527.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $1,453,527.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,858.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,865 shares of company stock valued at $19,186,587 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on THC. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 2.5 %

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $164.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $165.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.