Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.51

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.51 and last traded at $70.41, with a volume of 183503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRNO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.89.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRNO

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 102.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In other news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,787.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $513,975.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 402,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,560,298.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,787.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,581. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 205,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 165,194 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 33.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 379,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,228,000 after buying an additional 94,813 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 107.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 25,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 75,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.