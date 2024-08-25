The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.87

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.87 and last traded at $44.78, with a volume of 132427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BWIN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.95 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 75,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $3,225,510.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,657,520.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 20,000 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $827,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 75,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $3,225,510.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,657,520.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,616 shares of company stock worth $16,135,926 over the last ninety days. 20.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

