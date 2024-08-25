The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (GCV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on September 23rd

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Price Performance
NYSE:GCV opened at $3.79 on Friday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $4.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65.
About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
- What is a support level?
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.