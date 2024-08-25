The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (GCV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on September 23rd

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:GCV opened at $3.79 on Friday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $4.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.