The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (GAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 23rd

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $5.50 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 11,750 shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

