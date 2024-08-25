The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,816 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAB. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other The Gabelli Equity Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:GAB opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

