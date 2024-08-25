The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

GGZ stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

