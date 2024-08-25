The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 23rd

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GRX opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $44,951.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,530,138.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 144,533 shares of company stock worth $1,460,922.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

