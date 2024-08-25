The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on September 23rd

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Performance
GGT stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile
