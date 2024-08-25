The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on September 23rd

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Performance

GGT stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

