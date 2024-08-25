The GDL Fund (GDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
The GDL Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of GDL opened at $8.06 on Friday. The GDL Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90.
About The GDL Fund
