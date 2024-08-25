The GDL Fund (GDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

The GDL Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GDL opened at $8.06 on Friday. The GDL Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90.

About The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

