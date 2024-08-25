The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CEO Carla Vernon Sells 52,751 Shares

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) CEO Carla Vernon sold 52,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $225,774.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,828,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,105,205.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.84 million, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $93.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.63 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNST. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Honest during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Honest during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HNST shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Honest in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Capmk raised Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.79.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

