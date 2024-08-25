The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CFO Sells $323,807.68 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) CFO David Loretta sold 75,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $323,807.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 987,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,599.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of HNST opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.84 million, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.86.
Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $93.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.63 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the 1st quarter worth about $3,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Honest by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 846,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honest by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 716,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 627,464 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honest by 973.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 430,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 390,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 68.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 382,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
