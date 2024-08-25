The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CFO Sells $323,807.68 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) CFO David Loretta sold 75,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $323,807.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 987,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,599.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Honest Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of HNST opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.84 million, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $93.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.63 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Honest in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk raised Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Honest

Institutional Trading of Honest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the 1st quarter worth about $3,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Honest by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 846,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honest by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 716,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 627,464 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honest by 973.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 430,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 390,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 68.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 382,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.