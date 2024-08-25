The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTW shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTW opened at $10.14 on Friday. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.00 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

