The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mosaic by 1,815.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,743,000 after buying an additional 10,124,427 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $107,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,797 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Mosaic by 1,795.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,279,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,544 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

