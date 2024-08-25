The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,499 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

