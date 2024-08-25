The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 630 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,017,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415,591 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,281,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,335,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,772 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,655,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,677,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,569,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,665,000 after purchasing an additional 149,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
Shares of TD stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.68. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.739 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
