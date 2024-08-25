Thimaya K. Subaiya Sells 8,270 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,821,929.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.74 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1,161.9% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,008,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,964,000 after buying an additional 928,841 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 26,688 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,658 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.