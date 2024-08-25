Thomas Charles Priore Sells 16,000 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Charles Priore sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,301,608 shares in the company, valued at $174,252,168.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Charles Priore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Thomas Charles Priore sold 196 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $980.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $394.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTH. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Priority Technology from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

