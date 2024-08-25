Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 30 ($0.39) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

Thor Explorations Price Performance

Shares of LON:THX opened at GBX 18 ($0.23) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £118.09 million, a PE ratio of 900.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.25. Thor Explorations has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

Get Thor Explorations alerts:

Thor Explorations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.