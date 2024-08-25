Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 30 ($0.39) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.
Thor Explorations Price Performance
Shares of LON:THX opened at GBX 18 ($0.23) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £118.09 million, a PE ratio of 900.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.25. Thor Explorations has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25).
Thor Explorations Company Profile
